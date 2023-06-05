U.S. Army Reserve Col. Manu Davis, support operations officer, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Sgt. Maj. Shannon Thornbury, 143d ESC SPO sergeant major, receive a briefing during a visit with 143d ESC Soldiers operating the tactical command post at Mohammed Al-Ahmad Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, May 31, 2023. A tactical command post is a facility containing a tailored portion of a unit headquarters designed to control portions of an operation for a limited time. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.31.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 08:46 Photo ID: 7852781 VIRIN: 230601-A-NL413-007 Resolution: 4184x2789 Size: 6.51 MB Location: KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tactical Command Post [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Katherine Alegado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.