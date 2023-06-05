Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Command Post [Image 3 of 5]

    Tactical Command Post

    KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KUWAIT

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Spc. Cecilia Soriano 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, 1st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding general and 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command commanding general, receives a tour during a visit with 143d ESC Soldiers operating a tactical command post at Mohammed Al-Ahmad Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, June 2, 2023. A tactical command post is a facility containing a tailored portion of a unit headquarters designed to control portions of an operation for a limited time. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)

