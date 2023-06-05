U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, 1st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding general and 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command commanding general, receives a tour during a visit with 143d ESC Soldiers operating a tactical command post at Mohammed Al-Ahmad Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, June 2, 2023. A tactical command post is a facility containing a tailored portion of a unit headquarters designed to control portions of an operation for a limited time. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.11.2023 08:46 Photo ID: 7852782 VIRIN: 230602-A-KP878-373 Resolution: 5472x3648 Size: 7.94 MB Location: KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW Hometown: ORLANDO, FL, US Hometown: TAMPA, FL, US Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Tactical Command Post [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.