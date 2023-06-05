U.S. Army Reserve Brig. Gen. Maria Juarez, 1st Theater Sustainment Command deputy commanding general and 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command commanding general, receives a tour during a visit with 143d ESC Soldiers operating a tactical command post at Mohammed Al-Ahmad Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, June 2, 2023. A tactical command post is a facility containing a tailored portion of a unit headquarters designed to control portions of an operation for a limited time. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Cecilia Soriano)
|Date Taken:
|06.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2023 08:46
|Photo ID:
|7852782
|VIRIN:
|230602-A-KP878-373
|Resolution:
|5472x3648
|Size:
|7.94 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Hometown:
|TAMPA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tactical Command Post [Image 5 of 5], by SPC Cecilia Soriano, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
