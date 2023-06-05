Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Tactical Command Post [Image 4 of 5]

    Tactical Command Post

    KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KUWAIT

    05.31.2023

    Photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado 

    143d Sustainment Command (Expeditionary)

    U.S. Army Reserve Col. John Rhodes, assistant chief of staff, G3, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Sgt. Sasha Maldonado, support operations administrative noncommissioned officer, 143d ESC SPO, conduct operations in the tactical command post at Mohammed Al-Ahmad Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, May 31, 2023. A tactical command post is a facility containing a tailored portion of a unit headquarters designed to control portions of an operation for a limited time. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.31.2023
    Date Posted: 06.11.2023 08:46
    Location: KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW 
