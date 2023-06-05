U.S. Army Reserve Col. John Rhodes, assistant chief of staff, G3, 143d Expeditionary Sustainment Command, and Sgt. Sasha Maldonado, support operations administrative noncommissioned officer, 143d ESC SPO, conduct operations in the tactical command post at Mohammed Al-Ahmad Kuwait Naval Base, Kuwait, May 31, 2023. A tactical command post is a facility containing a tailored portion of a unit headquarters designed to control portions of an operation for a limited time. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Capt. Katherine Alegado)
|Date Taken:
|05.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.11.2023 08:46
|Photo ID:
|7852783
|VIRIN:
|230531-A-NL413-879
|Resolution:
|5259x3506
|Size:
|11.27 MB
|Location:
|KUWAIT NAVAL BASE, KW
|Hometown:
|ORLANDO, FL, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Tactical Command Post [Image 5 of 5], by CPT Katherine Alegado, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
