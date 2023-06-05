Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony [Image 6 of 6]

    Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony

    LA PORTE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Capt. Jason Smith, departing commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, receives the Legion of Merit during the sector’s change-of-command ceremony in La Porte, Texas, June 9, 2023. Following the ceremony, Smith retired from the Coast Guard after 30 years of service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 18:36
    Photo ID: 7851041
    VIRIN: 230609-G-IA165-1222
    Resolution: 5513x3562
    Size: 11.87 MB
    Location: LA PORTE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony
    Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony
    Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony
    Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony
    Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony
    Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Uscg
    captain
    Texas
    award
    change of command

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT