Capt. Jason Smith, departing commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, salutes Cmdr. Jerod Hitzel, Sector Houston-Galveston’s logistics department head, during the sector’s change-of-command ceremony in La Porte, Texas, June 9, 2023. During the ceremony, Smith transferred command of Sector Houston-Galveston to Capt. Keith Donohue. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Nidiffer)
|Date Taken:
|06.09.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 18:36
|Photo ID:
|7851037
|VIRIN:
|230609-G-G0108-1002
|Resolution:
|7744x5163
|Size:
|11.13 MB
|Location:
|LA PORTE, TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
