Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony

Capt. Jason Smith, departing commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, salutes Cmdr. Jerod Hitzel, Sector Houston-Galveston’s logistics department head, during the sector’s change-of-command ceremony in La Porte, Texas, June 9, 2023. During the ceremony, Smith transferred command of Sector Houston-Galveston to Capt. Keith Donohue. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Nidiffer)

