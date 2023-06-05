Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony

    LA PORTE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Rear Adm. Richard Timme, commander of the Coast Guard’s Eighth District, presents Capt. Jason Smith, departing commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, with the Legion of Merit during the sector’s change-of-command ceremony in La Porte, Texas, June 9, 2023. Following the ceremony, Smith retired from the Coast Guard after 30 years of service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.09.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 18:36
    Photo ID: 7851038
    VIRIN: 230609-G-IA165-1200
    Resolution: 4920x3501
    Size: 8.55 MB
    Location: LA PORTE, TX, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony
    Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony
    Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony
    Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony
    Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony
    Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    ceremony
    Uscg
    admiral
    captain
    legion of merit
    award

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT