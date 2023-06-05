Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony

Rear Adm. Richard Timme, commander of the Coast Guard’s Eighth District, presents Capt. Jason Smith, departing commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, with the Legion of Merit during the sector’s change-of-command ceremony in La Porte, Texas, June 9, 2023. Following the ceremony, Smith retired from the Coast Guard after 30 years of service. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

