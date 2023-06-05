Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony

    LA PORTE, TX, UNITED STATES

    06.09.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki    

    U.S. Coast Guard District 8       

    Members from Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston serve as color guard during the sector’s change-of-command ceremony in La Porte, Texas, June 9, 2023. During the ceremony, Capt. Jason Smith transferred command of Sector Houston-Galveston to Capt. Keith Donohue. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Corinne Zilnicki)

    This work, Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Corinne Zilnicki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

