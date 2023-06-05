Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston holds change-of-command ceremony

Capt. Jason Smith, departing commanding officer of Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston, salutes Capt. Keith Donohue, new commander of the sector, during the sector’s change-of-command ceremony in La Porte, Texas, June 9, 2023. Donohue previously served as Sector Houston-Galveston’s deputy commander. (U.S. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Brandon Nidiffer)

