    RAF Mildenhall Air Traffic Controllers protect the ground and skies [Image 6 of 7]

    RAF Mildenhall Air Traffic Controllers protect the ground and skies

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mouhamed Kane, 100th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, checks the runway for any vehicles or aircraft in need of assistance at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 7, 2023. The ever-watching eye of the air traffic controllers from the 100th OSS keeps our skies and aircraft safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

    Date Taken: 06.07.2023
    Date Posted: 06.09.2023 03:18
    Photo ID: 7848327
    VIRIN: 230607-F-KM921-0235
    Resolution: 5819x3872
    Size: 1.21 MB
    Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Mildenhall Air Traffic Controllers protect the ground and skies [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #100thARW #100thOSS #RAFMildenhall #AirTrafficControllers #BloodyHundredth

