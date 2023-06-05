RAF Mildenhall Air Traffic Controllers protect the ground and skies

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mouhamed Kane, 100th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, checks the runway for any vehicles or aircraft in need of assistance at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 7, 2023. The ever-watching eye of the air traffic controllers from the 100th OSS keeps our skies and aircraft safe. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

