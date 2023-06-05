Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    RAF Mildenhall Air Traffic Controllers protect the ground and skies [Image 2 of 7]

    RAF Mildenhall Air Traffic Controllers protect the ground and skies

    ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    06.07.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin 

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs   

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mouhamed Kane, 100th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, notes how many vehicles are on the runway at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 7, 2023. Air traffic controllers communicate with aircrew using a two-way radio system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

    This work, RAF Mildenhall Air Traffic Controllers protect the ground and skies [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    #100thARW #100thOSS #RAFMildenhall #AirTrafficControllers #BloodyHundredth

