U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mouhamed Kane, 100th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, notes how many vehicles are on the runway at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 7, 2023. Air traffic controllers communicate with aircrew using a two-way radio system. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 03:17 Photo ID: 7848322 VIRIN: 230607-F-KM921-0124 Resolution: 5343x3555 Size: 1.49 MB Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 1 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall Air Traffic Controllers protect the ground and skies [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.