RAF Mildenhall Air Traffic Controllers protect the ground and skies

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mouhamed Kane, 100th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, prepares a signal lamp to direct vehicles on the runway at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 7, 2023. Controllers also help contain the intensity of airfield lighting and monitor aircraft within a 50-mile radius using radar systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)
|Date Taken:
|06.07.2023
|Date Posted:
|06.09.2023 03:17
|Photo ID:
|7848323
|VIRIN:
|230607-F-KM921-0145
|Resolution:
|3811x2722
|Size:
|734.12 KB
|Location:
|ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|2
