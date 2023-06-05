RAF Mildenhall Air Traffic Controllers protect the ground and skies

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mouhamed Kane, 100th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, prepares a signal lamp to direct vehicles on the runway at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 7, 2023. Controllers also help contain the intensity of airfield lighting and monitor aircraft within a 50-mile radius using radar systems. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

Date Taken: 06.07.2023
Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB