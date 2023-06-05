RAF Mildenhall Air Traffic Controllers protect the ground and skies

A signal lamp is used by air traffic controllers to direct aircraft and vehicles at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 7, 2023. Air traffic controllers are responsible for more than just the tower; they are also charged with maintaining the ground controllers, flight data, base operations and the radar facility. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

Date Taken: 06.07.2023
Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB