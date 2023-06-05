U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Mouhamed Kane, 100th Operations Support Squadron air traffic controller, aims a signal lamp at a vehicle on the runway to let them know it is safe to cross at Royal Air Force Mildenhall, England, June 7, 2023. Aircrew and air traffic controllers are in constant communication within an estimated five miles of airspace. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Katie Mullikin)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.07.2023 Date Posted: 06.09.2023 03:17 Photo ID: 7848324 VIRIN: 230607-F-KM921-0168 Resolution: 6048x4024 Size: 1.22 MB Location: ROYAL AIR FORCE MILDENHALL, SFK, GB Web Views: 2 Downloads: 2 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, RAF Mildenhall Air Traffic Controllers protect the ground and skies [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Katie Mullikin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.