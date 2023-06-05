Retirement ceremony for Oregon Air National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Donna M. Prigmore

Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, Adjutant General for the Oregon National Guard (left) and Brig. Gen. Donna M. Prigmore (right) listen to remarks from Nathan Prigmore and Brian Prigmore as they talk about their mother’s military service, during her retirement ceremony held at the Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore., on June 3, 2023. With her retirement from the Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Prigmore concludes over 38 years of military service, where she served as the first female Oregon Air National Guard Commander from Jan. 2019 to May 2023. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

