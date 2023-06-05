Retirement ceremony for Oregon Air National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Donna M. Prigmore

A Joint Oregon Air National Guard Color Guard team comprised of members from the 14nd Wing and 173rd Fighter Wing, pause for a photograph at the Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore., on June 3, 2023 prior to the retirement ceremony for Oregon Air National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore. With her retirement from the Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Prigmore concludes over 38 years of military service, where she served as the first female Oregon Air National Guard Commander from Jan. 2019 to May 2023. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

