Retirement ceremony for Oregon Air National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Donna M. Prigmore

Oregon Air National Guard Command Chief Master Sgt. Dominic Ingle, State Command Chief Master Sgt., delivers his remarks to those attending the retirement ceremony for Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore held at the Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore., on June 3, 2023. With her retirement from the Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Prigmore concludes over 38 years of military service, where she served as the first female Oregon Air National Guard Commander from Jan. 2019 to May 2023. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

