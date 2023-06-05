Oregon Air National Guard’s first female general officer retires

Photo By John Hughel | Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore, former Commander of the Oregon Air National Guard delivers...... read more read more Photo By John Hughel | Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore, former Commander of the Oregon Air National Guard delivers her formal retirement address to those attending her retirement ceremony held at the Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore., on June 3, 2023. With her retirement from the Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Prigmore concludes over 38 years of military service, where she served as the first female Oregon Air National Guard Commander from Jan. 2019 to May 2023. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs) see less | View Image Page

PORTLAND, Ore. – The first woman to serve as a general officer in the Oregon Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Donna M. Prigmore retired after 38 years of military service on May 1, 2023.



"A proven leader, Donna has worked as the (142nd Wing) Mission Support Commander, then as the Vice Wing Commander at both the 142nd and 173rd (Fighter Wing) here in the state. In terms of experience, she’s worked with services, public affairs, planning, and communications, then served as an inspector general, led the force support squadron, and worked as an executive officer to the Vice Chief of the National Guard Bureau,” said Maj. Gen. Michael Stencel, Adjutant General of Oregon, the presiding officer for her formal retirement ceremony on June 3, at the Portland Air National Guard Base, Oregon. “On top of that, nationally, Donna was the representative for the strategic planning system here in the Northwest region, and most recently served as an advisor to the Commander of the Air National Air University (Maxwell AFB, Alabama) and she also supported our SPP (Vietnam and Bangladesh) strategic planning program.”



“In some of these countries, it’s unusual to see a woman in a place of authority. I can’t tell you how much of an inspiration it is for those young enlisted members and officers over in those countries to see a General Officer like Donna, being paid the respect and attention that she has earned.”



Her selection in August of 2018 to become the Assistant Adjutant General-Air with the Oregon National Guard, elevated her to the rank of brigadier general, only the second promotion for a woman into this distinct rank for the State of Oregon. In January of 2019, she took command of the Oregon Air National Guard. She has also balanced her commitment to the military with her full-time profession as the Senior Manager for Terminal and Landside Operations for the Port of Portland.



The journey of her long career began when she enlisted in the U.S. Air Force, as an electronic technician in 1982, and after four years of active duty service, she transitioned to the Arizona Air National Guard. By 1990, she received her commission, graduating at the top of her class at the Academy of Military Science in Knoxville, Tennessee. She completed a Bachelor of Science degree from Arizona State University and a Master of Business Administration degree from Oklahoma State University.



With two of the largest mobilizations in the state’s history and upcoming aircraft conversions at both wings, Stencel said that her leadership played a key role during her command.



“As we responded to the pandemic as well as wildfires here at home, and as a tireless advocate for the transition of the F-15EX here at the 142nd and now the F-35 down at the 173rd,” Stencel said. “What’s special about Donna, she brings an added level of determination and self-confidence when it comes to advocating for both of those wings — and to get the job done.”



As part of her ceremony, her two sons; Nathan and Brian Prigmore spoke about their mother’s long career of service and dedication.



“I think the number one thing for me, and that I can take away from her career is service,” said Nathan. “Whether it has been her military career, her work at the Port, or at home it’s her service — in everything you can think of.”



The sentiments were also shared by Brian, saying that, “the principles of discipline, leadership, and service that my brother touched on, was really instilled in her and through that, and in part, how she parented my brother and me — she’s been an extraordinary leader for us, whether she knows it or not.”



Beginning her formal remarks at the Rosenbaum Hangar with the doors open, framing a view of the Portland International Airport across the flightline — gave her the picture-perfect setting to address both her military and civilian co-workers together.



“If I were to be perfectly honest, I feel the same way today as I did back then as a Staff Sergeant as I went off to officer training school,” she said. “Advancing in rank was never my agenda…so to the young Airmen here today, know that if I can do it, you can do it. Anything is possible.”



She attributed this to “working hard, treating people well, maintaining your integrity and being humble,” noting that success often comes “when you don’t expect it.”



During her address, she referenced baseball great Lou Gehrig, and his legendary remarks made at Yankee Stadium on July 4, 1939, announcing his retirement due to his diagnosis of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. “The past two weeks, you’ve been hearing about a bad break — today I consider myself the luckiest man on the face of the earth.”



“Obviously I am no baseball player, but what I do want you to know, as I reflect on my life and my 38 years of service, I feel like I am the luckiest woman on the [face of] earth,” Prigmore said. “I say that because the Air Force has left me with experiences that have enriched my life beyond measure. And I say that I am the luckiest person because I’ve been able to travel to faraway places I’ve only dreamt of, and in some cases never even heard of.”



She described traveling to Ecuador to help build a school house on a humanitarian mission when she was a member of the Alaska Air National Guard, a trip she said, gave her a new perspective on life.



“It was in that moment I realized that in America we have it all wrong, in that, our wealth is not based on our money and richness is actually based on building communities, supporting one another and being there for each other.”



These opportunities, she said, to travel and support other nations as a member of the Air Force built lasting memories and friendships, and associations.



“I feel like I am the luckiest woman on the earth because of my past and present mentors; Generals [Daniel] Hokanson, [Fred] Rosenblum, and [Michael] Stencel,” she said while listing other officers and senior enlisted leaders that made an impact on her career.



“Most of all I would like to talk about my family and my two sons. They make me the proudest momma ever—they are honorable men with servant’s hearts and I love them deeply,” she said and also talked about her father, sister, and brother who were also in attendance for her ceremony. “My dad taught me since I was a little girl the importance of good manners, the difference between right and wrong, and how to treat people with respect.”



In closing her address, she deflected her admiration back to the Airmen under her command, highlighting the COVID-19 pandemic and other mobilizations in Oregon.



“You were the ones who did the hard work, you were the ones who responded to the state’s cry for help in 2020. When multiple wildfires were burning people’s properties and homes,” she said, recalling this tumultuous period of historic activations. “You were the ones at fifty different hospitals throughout Oregon. Cleaning beds in the ER, assisting in the ICU, and supporting in every way possible.”



“And finally, thank you for inspiring me and making me the proudest commander ever— it's been such an honor serving alongside each of you.”