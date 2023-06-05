Retirement ceremony for Oregon Air National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Donna M. Prigmore

Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore, former Commander of the Oregon Air National Guard delivers her formal retirement address to those attending her retirement ceremony held at the Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore., on June 3, 2023. With her retirement from the Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Prigmore concludes over 38 years of military service, where she served as the first female Oregon Air National Guard Commander from Jan. 2019 to May 2023. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

