    Retirement ceremony for Oregon Air National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Donna M. Prigmore [Image 2 of 16]

    Retirement ceremony for Oregon Air National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Donna M. Prigmore

    PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES

    06.03.2023

    Photo by John Hughel 

    Oregon Military Department Joint Forces Headquarters

    Brig. Gen. Donna Prigmore, former Commander of the Oregon Air National Guard delivers her formal retirement address to those attending her retirement ceremony held at the Portland Air National Guard Base, Portland, Ore., on June 3, 2023. With her retirement from the Air National Guard, Brig. Gen. Prigmore concludes over 38 years of military service, where she served as the first female Oregon Air National Guard Commander from Jan. 2019 to May 2023. (National Guard photo by John Hughel, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 06.03.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 21:14
    Photo ID: 7847906
    VIRIN: 230603-Z-CH590-0293
    Resolution: 5649x3759
    Size: 3.5 MB
    Location: PORTLAND, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Retirement ceremony for Oregon Air National Guard Commander Brig. Gen. Donna M. Prigmore [Image 16 of 16], by John Hughel, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Oregon Air National Guard&rsquo;s first female general officer retires

    Air National Guard
    Oregon National Guard
    U.S. Air Force
    Oregon Military Department
    173rd Fighter Wing
    142nd Wing

