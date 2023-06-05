Doc Kent 2023

A U.S. Navy Sailor with 2d Marine Division checks a blood transfusion in a simulated tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) scenario during the Doc Kent Competition on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 2, 2023. The competition showcases the capabilities of executing TCCC in austere environments by utilizing various evacuation platforms to move from point of injury to higher echelons of care. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa J. Deputee)

