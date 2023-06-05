Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Doc Kent 2023 [Image 6 of 7]

    Doc Kent 2023

    CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, UNITED STATES

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa Deputee 

    2nd Marine Division

    U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Calvert Worth Jr., commanding general of 2d Marine Division, visits U.S. Navy sailors and Marines with 2d Marine Division as they participate in a simulated tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) scenario during the Doc Kent Competition on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 2, 2023. The competition showcases the capabilities of executing TCCC in austere environments by utilizing various evacuation platforms to move from point of injury to higher echelons of care. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa J. Deputee)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.08.2023 08:29
    Photo ID: 7845443
    VIRIN: 230602-M-ES192-1213
    Resolution: 5161x3788
    Size: 14.44 MB
    Location: CAMP LEJEUNE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Doc Kent 2023 [Image 7 of 7], by LCpl Alyssa Deputee, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Doc Kent 2023
    Doc Kent 2023
    Doc Kent 2023
    Doc Kent 2023
    Doc Kent 2023
    Doc Kent 2023
    Doc Kent 2023

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    News
    USMC
    TCCC
    Navy
    Corpsmen
    2D MARDIV

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT