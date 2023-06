Doc Kent 2023

U.S. Marine Corps Maj. Gen. Calvert Worth Jr., commanding general of 2d Marine Division, visits U.S. Navy Sailors and Marines with 2d Marine Division as they participate in a simulated tactical combat casualty care (TCCC) scenario during the Doc Kent Competition on Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, June 2, 2023. The competition showcases the capabilities of executing TCCC in austere environments by utilizing various evacuation platforms to move from point of injury to higher echelons of care. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Alyssa J. Deputee)

