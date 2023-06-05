211208-N-ZU710-0014

Republic of Korea Navy Vice Adm. Kim Myungsoo, Commander, Republic of Korea Fleet (second left), Capt. Neil Koprowski (center left), Lt. Gen. Scott Pleus, Deputy Commander, U.S. Forces Korea (center right), and Rear Adm. Mark Schafer, Commander Naval Forces Korea (second right), pay their respects during the national anthem onboard Republic of Korea Navy Fleet Headquarters base. This change of command ceremony, a feature of long-standing naval traditions, completes the shifting of authority and responsibility for US Naval Forces Korea and US Navy Region Korea to our 39th Commander, Capt. Neil Koprowski. CNFK continues to stand with, expand and reinforce our ties with our Republic of Korea allies as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of our alliance. (U.S. Navy Photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Michael Chen/Released)

