Capt. Neil Koprowski assumes the duties and responsibilities as Commander, Naval Forces Korea from Rear Adm. Mark Schafer. This change of command ceremony, a feature of long-standing naval traditions, completes the shifting of authority and responsibility for US Naval Forces Korea and US Navy Region Korea to our 39th Commander, Capt. Neil Koprowski. CNFK continues to stand with, expand and reinforce our ties with our Republic of Korea allies as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of our alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Michael Chen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 03:31 Photo ID: 7844977 VIRIN: 230608-N-ZU710-0119 Resolution: 6688x4459 Size: 2.13 MB Location: BUSAN, 26, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 4 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 211208-N-ZU710-0119 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Michael Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.