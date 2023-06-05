Lt. Gen. Scott Pleus, Deputy Commander, U.S. Forces Korea, passes through the sideboys during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Naval Forces Korea. This change of command ceremony, a feature of long-standing naval traditions, completes the shifting of authority and responsibility for US Naval Forces Korea and US Navy Region Korea to our 39th Commander, Capt. Neil Koprowski. CNFK continues to stand with, expand and reinforce our ties with our Republic of Korea allies as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of our alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Adam Craft/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 03:31 Photo ID: 7844970 VIRIN: 230608-N-ZU848-0144 Resolution: 4462x6693 Size: 1.32 MB Location: BUSAN, 26, KR Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 211208-N-ZU848-0144 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Adam Craft, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.