    211208-N-ZU848-0345 [Image 5 of 10]

    211208-N-ZU848-0345

    BUSAN, 26, SOUTH KOREA

    06.08.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Adam Craft 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    Lt. Gen. Scott Pleus, Deputy Commander, U.S. Forces Korea and Rear Adm. Mark Schafer, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea, shake hands during a change of command ceremony at Commander, Naval Forces Korea. This change of command ceremony, a feature of long-standing naval traditions, completes the shifting of authority and responsibility for US Naval Forces Korea and US Navy Region Korea to our 39th Commander, Capt. Neil Koprowski. CNFK continues to stand with, expand and reinforce our ties with our Republic of Korea allies as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of our alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by MC2 Adam Craft/Released)

    TAGS

    Republic of Korea
    USFK
    CNFK
    CNFK Change of Command

