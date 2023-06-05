Rear Adm. Mark Schafer, Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea (CNFK) speaks during a CNFK change of command ceremony. This change of command ceremony, a feature of long-standing naval traditions, completes the shifting of authority and responsibility for US Naval Forces Korea and US Navy Region Korea to our 39th Commander, Capt. Neil Koprowski. CNFK continues to stand with, expand and reinforce our ties with our Republic of Korea allies as we celebrate the 70th anniversary of our alliance. (U.S. Navy photo by MC1 Michael Chen/Released)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.08.2023 Date Posted: 06.08.2023 03:31 Photo ID: 7844968 VIRIN: 230608-N-ZU710-0027 Resolution: 6170x4113 Size: 1.47 MB Location: BUSAN, 26, KR Web Views: 7 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 211208-N-ZU710-0027 [Image 10 of 10], by PO2 Michael Chen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.