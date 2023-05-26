A member of the American Red Cross hands out a free hot meal in the temporary shelter at the Coral Reef Fitness Center on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 2, 2023. The Red Cross bought 200 meals to give to service members and their families who were displaced due to Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 01:13 Photo ID: 7831580 VIRIN: 230602-F-VU029-1082 Resolution: 4784x3417 Size: 2.45 MB Location: GU Web Views: 1 Downloads: 3 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, American Red Cross serves food to displaced service members after Typhoon Mawar [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.