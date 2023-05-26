Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Red Cross serves food to displaced service members after Typhoon Mawar

    GUAM

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the American Red Cross hands out a free hot meal in the temporary shelter at the Coral Reef Fitness Center on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 2, 2023. The Red Cross bought 200 meals to give to service members and their families who were displaced due to Typhoon Mawar. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    American Red Cross serves food to displaced service members after Typhoon Mawar
    Andersen AFB
    natural disaster recovery
    Typhoon mawar
    Mawar

