American Red Cross serves food to displaced service members after Typhoon Mawar

Members of the American Red Cross prepare to give out a free hot meal in the temporary shelter at the Coral Reef Fitness Center on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 2, 2023. Typhoon Mawar heavily impacted members of Andersen AFB as well as citizens of the U.S. territory of Guam and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

Date Taken: 06.02.2023
Location: GU