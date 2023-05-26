American Red Cross serves food to displaced service members after Typhoon Mawar

A member of the American Red Cross hands a free hot meal to an individual staying in the temporary shelter at the Coral Reef Fitness Center on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 2, 2023. The Red Cross bought 200 meals to give to service members and their families staying at the temporary shelter on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

