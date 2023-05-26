A family eats a free hot meal that was provided from the American Red Cross in the temporary shelter at the Coral Reef Fitness Center on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 2, 2023. Many service members assigned to Andersen AFB became displaced after Typhoon Mawar hit the island of Guam on May 24, 2023, and some members found temporary shelter at the Coral Reef Fitness Center on base. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Date Posted: 06.02.2023 01:14 Photo ID: 7831576 VIRIN: 230602-F-VU029-1025 Resolution: 5529x3686 Size: 3.81 MB Location: GU Web Views: 6 Downloads: 6 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, American Red Cross serves food to displaced service members after Typhoon Mawar [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.