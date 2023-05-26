Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    American Red Cross serves food to displaced service members after Typhoon Mawar [Image 6 of 6]

    American Red Cross serves food to displaced service members after Typhoon Mawar

    GUAM

    06.02.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens 

    36th Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Air Force Airman receives a free hot meal from members of the American Red Cross in the temporary shelter at the Coral Reef Fitness Center on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 2, 2023. This was the third hot meal the Red Cross brought to the temporary shelter on base to provide to service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.02.2023
    Date Posted: 06.02.2023 01:13
    Photo ID: 7831581
    VIRIN: 230602-F-VU029-1078
    Resolution: 5817x3878
    Size: 3.17 MB
    Location: GU
    This work, American Red Cross serves food to displaced service members after Typhoon Mawar [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Aubree Owens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Andersen AFB
    natural disaster recovery
    Typhoon mawar
    Mawar

