American Red Cross serves food to displaced service members after Typhoon Mawar

A U.S. Air Force Airman receives a free hot meal from members of the American Red Cross in the temporary shelter at the Coral Reef Fitness Center on Andersen Air Force Base, Guam, June 2, 2023. This was the third hot meal the Red Cross brought to the temporary shelter on base to provide to service members and their families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Aubree Owens)

Date Taken: 06.02.2023 Location: GU