    US and French Security Forces conduct joint firing event [Image 10 of 10]

    US and French Security Forces conduct joint firing event

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    A member of the French Security Forces and a U.S. Airman assigned to 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron take a photo together after completing a joint firing training event at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 26, 2023. During the training, the teams connected with their counterparts, gaining operational familiarity by trading experiences, techniques and weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Date Posted: 06.01.2023 07:14
    Photo ID: 7829381
    VIRIN: 230526-F-DY859-2292
    Resolution: 3763x2446
    Size: 2.6 MB
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    TAGS

    Joint Training
    380 SFS
    Al Dhafra
    French Security Force

