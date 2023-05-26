U.S. Air Force and French Security Forces Members pose for a group photo during a joint firing training event at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 26, 2023. Airmen from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing routinely train with partner nations to hone their capabilities, reinforce relationships, and learn each other’s best practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 07:14 Photo ID: 7829378 VIRIN: 230526-F-DY859-2228 Resolution: 4861x3160 Size: 5.79 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US and French Security Forces conduct joint firing event [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.