US and French Security Forces conduct joint firing event

French Security Forces members handle a M18 pistol during a joint firing training event with their U.S. Air Force counterparts at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 26, 2023. Airmen from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing routinely train with partner nations to hone their capabilities, reinforce relationships, and learn each other’s best practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

