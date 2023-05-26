Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US and French Security Forces conduct joint firing event [Image 6 of 10]

    US and French Security Forces conduct joint firing event

    AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES

    05.26.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Echols 

    380th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    French Security Forces members handle a M18 pistol during a joint firing training event with their U.S. Air Force counterparts at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 26, 2023. Airmen from the 380th Air Expeditionary Wing routinely train with partner nations to hone their capabilities, reinforce relationships, and learn each other’s best practices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

    Date Taken: 05.26.2023
    Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE
    TAGS

    Joint Training
    380 SFS
    Al Dhafra
    French Security Force

