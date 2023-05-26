French Security Forces members showcase their HK416 to U.S. Airmen assigned to the 380th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron during a joint firing training event at Al Dhafra Air Base, United Arab Emirates, May 26, 2023. During the training, the teams connected with their counterparts, gaining operational familiarity by trading experiences, techniques and weapons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Alex Fox Echols III)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.26.2023 Date Posted: 06.01.2023 07:14 Photo ID: 7829379 VIRIN: 230526-F-DY859-2252 Resolution: 4728x3073 Size: 4.34 MB Location: AL DHAFRA AIR BASE, AE Web Views: 2 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, US and French Security Forces conduct joint firing event [Image 10 of 10], by TSgt Alex Echols, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.