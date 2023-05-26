U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ira M. Davis, outgoing command sergeant major, 52d Signal Battalion, speaks during a Change of Responsibility ceremony at Panzer Kaserne, Boeblingen, Germany, Jan. 24, 2023. Davis relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Jared E. Mitchell. (U.S. Army photo by Sherry Keene)
|Date Taken:
|01.24.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 09:34
|Photo ID:
|7827200
|VIRIN:
|230124-D-LD611-028
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|3.76 MB
|Location:
|BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 52d Signal Change of Responsibility [Image 14 of 14], by Sherry Keene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT