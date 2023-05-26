52d Signal Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Sgt. Jesse L. Lawton, Automated Logistical Specialist, 52d Signal Battalion presents yellow roses to the family of the incoming command sergeant major with during a change of responsibility ceremony at Panzer Kaserne, Boeblingen, Germany, Jan. 24, 2023. Command Sgt. Maj. Ira M. Davis relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Jared E. Mitchell. (U.S. Army photo by Sherry Keene)

