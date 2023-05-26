U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ira M. Davis (left), outgoing command sergeant major, Lt Col. Sylvan A. Smith (center), battalion commander, and Command Sgt. Maj. Jared E. Mitchell, incoming command sergeant major, all with 52d Signal Battalion march into position during a change of responsibility ceremony at Panzer Kaserne, Boeblingen, Germany, Jan. 24, 2023. Davis relinquished responsibility to Mitchell.

(U.S. Army photo by Sherry Keene)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 01.24.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 09:34 Photo ID: 7827195 VIRIN: 230124-D-LD611-971 Resolution: 8256x4644 Size: 3.23 MB Location: BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, 52d Signal Change of Responsibility [Image 14 of 14], by Sherry Keene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.