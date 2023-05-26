Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    52d Signal Change of Responsibility [Image 10 of 14]

    52d Signal Change of Responsibility

    BOEBLINGEN, BW, GERMANY

    01.24.2023

    Photo by Sherry Keene 

    Training Support Activity Europe           

    U.S. Army Command Sgt. Maj. Ira M. Davis (right), outgoing command sergeant major, 52d Signal Battalion, passes the unit colors to Lt. Col. Sylvan A. Smith (left), commander, during a Change of Responsibility ceremony at Panzer Kaserne, Boeblingen, Germany, Jan. 24, 2023. Davis relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Jared E. Mitchell. (U.S. Army photo by Sherry Keene)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 01.24.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 09:34
    Photo ID: 7827197
    VIRIN: 230124-D-LD611-990
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 3.43 MB
    Location: BOEBLINGEN, BW, DE
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 52d Signal Change of Responsibility [Image 14 of 14], by Sherry Keene, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    USArmy
    StrongerTogether
    USAREUR-AF
    Target_News_Europe
    52 Signal

