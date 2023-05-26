52d Signal Change of Responsibility

U.S. Army Spc. Andrea Marquez-Pinero, Human Resources Specialist, 52d Signal Battalion presents a bouquet of roses to the spouse of the outgoing command sergeant major during a change of responsibility ceremony at Panzer Kaserne, Boeblingen, Germany, Jan. 24, 2023. Command Sgt. Maj. Ira M. Davis relinquished responsibility to Command Sgt. Maj. Jared E. Mitchell. (U.S. Army photo by Sherry Keene)

