Moppin' It Up

U.S. Air Force Airman Jackson Hefel, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production apprentice, and Airman 1st Class Logan Morin, 48th Environmental Management Systems aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, report their findings on a chemical detection paper during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Course at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 30, 2023. The defense course provides instruction on the necessary protective measures to be taken in situations where there is a potential presence of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

