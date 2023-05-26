Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Moppin' It Up [Image 7 of 7]

    Moppin' It Up

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Gamez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Airman Jackson Hefel, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production apprentice, and Airman 1st Class Logan Morin, 48th Environmental Management Systems aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, report their findings on a chemical detection paper during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Course at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 30, 2023. The defense course provides instruction on the necessary protective measures to be taken in situations where there is a potential presence of chemical, biological, radiological and nuclear hazards. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 06:33
    Photo ID: 7826939
    VIRIN: 230530-F-AX516-1378
    Resolution: 6725x4483
    Size: 3.67 MB
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Moppin' It Up [Image 7 of 7], by A1C Renee Nicole Gamez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Moppin' It Up
    Moppin' It Up
    Moppin' It Up
    Moppin' It Up
    Moppin' It Up
    Moppin' It Up
    Moppin' It Up

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    RAF Lakenheath
    CBRN
    training
    MOPP gear
    48 CES
    CBRN Defense Course

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT