Moppin' It Up

U.S. Air Force Airman Jackson Hefel, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron electrical power production apprentice, and Airman 1st Class Logan Morin, 48th Emergency Management Squadron aircraft structural maintenance apprentice, prepares their Mission Oriented Protective Posture gear for a training at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 30, 2023. The Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Course consisted of individual activities and demonstration training objectives that provided an education on CBRN defense hazards and protective actions. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

