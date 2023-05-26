Moppin' It Up

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Gregory Bruce, 48th Emergency Management Squadron aerospace ground equipment journeyman, secures his Mission Oriented Protective Posture trousers in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Course at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 30, 2023. Liberty Wing Airmen are briefed on how to properly don MOPP gear and what to do when their suit has been compromised. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

