Moppin' It Up

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Marcus Hooks, 48th Civil Engineer Squadron emergency manager, briefs Liberty Wing Airmen during a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Course at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 30, 2023. The CBRN defense course trains Airmen to prepare, respond and recover during a chemical attack. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

