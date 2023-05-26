Moppin' It Up

U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trey Stratton, 48th Munitions Squadron weapons support supervisor, dons his Mission Oriented Protective Posture handwear in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Course at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 30, 2023. Liberty Wing Airmen are briefed on how to properly don MOPP gear and what to do when their suit has been compromised. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

