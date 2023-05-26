Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Moppin' It Up [Image 6 of 7]

    Moppin' It Up

    RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, UNITED KINGDOM

    05.30.2023

    Photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole Gamez 

    48th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force Staff Sgt. Trey Stratton, 48th Munitions Squadron weapons support supervisor, dons his Mission Oriented Protective Posture handwear in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense Course at Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England, May 30, 2023. Liberty Wing Airmen are briefed on how to properly don MOPP gear and what to do when their suit has been compromised. (U.S. Air Force photo by Airman 1st Class Renee Nicole F. Gamez)

    Date Taken: 05.30.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 06:33
    Location: RAF LAKENHEATH, SFK, GB 
    RAF Lakenheath
    CBRN
    training
    MOPP gear
    48 CES
    CBRN Defense Course

