F-16 Fighting Falcons, A-10C Thunderbolt IIs, U-2 Dragon Ladys, and C-12 Hurons taxi stand parked on the runway at Osan Air Base during the Mammoth Walk training event on May 5, 2023. This training event showcased Osan Air Base’s capability to rapidly and safely generate airpower for any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.05.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 01:37 Photo ID: 7826470 VIRIN: 230505-F-QF982-1003 Resolution: 6611x4407 Size: 2.88 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 4 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan, Kunsan combine for Mammoth Walk training operations [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.