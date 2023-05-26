F-16 Fighting Falcons, A-10C Thunderbolt IIs, U-2 Dragon Ladys, and C-12 Hurons taxi stand parked on the runway at Osan Air Base during the Mammoth Walk training event on May 5, 2023. This training event showcased Osan Air Base’s capability to rapidly and safely generate airpower for any contingency. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|05.05.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 01:37
|Photo ID:
|7826470
|VIRIN:
|230505-F-QF982-1003
|Resolution:
|6611x4407
|Size:
|2.88 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan, Kunsan combine for Mammoth Walk training operations [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
