An A-10C Thunderbolt II and an U-2 Dragon Lady stand parked on the runway at Osan Air Base during the Mammoth Walk training event on May 5, 2023. This joint effort included aircraft from both the 51st and 8th Fighter Wings, the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron and the large aircraft generation training event demonstrated the wings’ rapid generation capabilities and response readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 01:38
|Photo ID:
|7826471
|VIRIN:
|230505-F-QF982-0193
|Resolution:
|5369x3579
|Size:
|3.3 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Osan, Kunsan combine for Mammoth Walk training operations [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
