Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan, Kunsan combine for Mammoth Walk training operations [Image 6 of 9]

    Osan, Kunsan combine for Mammoth Walk training operations

    OSAN AIR BASE, 41, SOUTH KOREA

    05.04.2023

    Photo by Master Sgt. Joshua Garcia 

    51st Fighter Wing

    An A-10C Thunderbolt II and an U-2 Dragon Lady stand parked on the runway at Osan Air Base during the Mammoth Walk training event on May 5, 2023. This joint effort included aircraft from both the 51st and 8th Fighter Wings, the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron and the large aircraft generation training event demonstrated the wings’ rapid generation capabilities and response readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 05.04.2023
    Date Posted: 05.31.2023 01:38
    Photo ID: 7826471
    VIRIN: 230505-F-QF982-0193
    Resolution: 5369x3579
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR 
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan, Kunsan combine for Mammoth Walk training operations [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan, Kunsan combine for Mammoth Walk training operations
    Osan, Kunsan combine for Mammoth Walk training operations
    Osan, Kunsan combine for Mammoth Walk training operations
    Osan, Kunsan combine for Mammoth Walk training operations
    Osan, Kunsan combine for Mammoth Walk training operations
    Osan, Kunsan combine for Mammoth Walk training operations
    Osan, Kunsan combine for Mammoth Walk training operations
    Osan, Kunsan combine for Mammoth Walk training operations
    Osan, Kunsan combine for Mammoth Walk training operations

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    F-16 Fighting Falcon

    TAGS

    A-10C Thunderbolt II
    F-16 Fighting Falcon
    Operational Readiness
    Osan AB
    51st Fighter Wing
    Mammoth Walk

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT