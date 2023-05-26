An A-10C Thunderbolt II and an U-2 Dragon Lady stand parked on the runway at Osan Air Base during the Mammoth Walk training event on May 5, 2023. This joint effort included aircraft from both the 51st and 8th Fighter Wings, the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron and the large aircraft generation training event demonstrated the wings’ rapid generation capabilities and response readiness. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 05.04.2023 Date Posted: 05.31.2023 01:38 Photo ID: 7826471 VIRIN: 230505-F-QF982-0193 Resolution: 5369x3579 Size: 3.3 MB Location: OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR Web Views: 6 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Osan, Kunsan combine for Mammoth Walk training operations [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.