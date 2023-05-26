Osan, Kunsan combine for Mammoth Walk training operations

F-16 Fighting Falcons taxi into position as part of a Mammoth Walk on the runway at Osan Air Base on May 5, 2023. This joint effort included aircraft from both the 51st and 8th Fighter Wings, the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

