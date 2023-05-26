Osan, Kunsan combine for Mammoth Walk training operations

F-16 Fighting Falcons, A-10C Thunderbolt IIs, U-2 Dragon Ladys, and C-12 Hurons taxi stand parked on the runway at Osan Air Base during the Mammoth Walk training event on May 5, 2023. This joint effort included aircraft from both the 51st and 8th Fighter Wings, the 5th Reconnaissance Squadron and the large aircraft generation training event demonstrated the wings’ rapid generation capabilities and response readiness. The combined ability of 7th Air Force and our partner units at Osan Air Base to generate combat airpower at a moment’s notice affirm that our commitment to the Republic of Korea remains ironclad and ensure regional stability throughout the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

