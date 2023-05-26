An A-10C Thunderbolt II is marshaled into position as an F-16 Fighting Falcon taxies onto the runway during a Mammoth Walk training event at Osan Air Base on May 5, 2023. This joint effort included F-16 Fighting Falcons, A-10C Thunderbolt IIs, U-2 Dragon Ladys, and C-12 Hurons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)
|Date Taken:
|05.04.2023
|Date Posted:
|05.31.2023 01:38
|Photo ID:
|7826472
|VIRIN:
|230505-F-QF982-0100
|Resolution:
|4441x2961
|Size:
|1.24 MB
|Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, 41, KR
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|1
This work, Osan, Kunsan combine for Mammoth Walk training operations [Image 9 of 9], by MSgt Joshua Garcia, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT