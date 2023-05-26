Osan, Kunsan combine for Mammoth Walk training operations

An A-10C Thunderbolt II is marshaled into position as an F-16 Fighting Falcon taxies onto the runway during a Mammoth Walk training event at Osan Air Base on May 5, 2023. This joint effort included F-16 Fighting Falcons, A-10C Thunderbolt IIs, U-2 Dragon Ladys, and C-12 Hurons. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joshua J. Garcia)

